Free Fire Evo Groza gun skin leaks: Effects, attributes, and more

The latest Free Fire Evo Groza gun skin rumors have hyped the community. With the new events, attributes, and other aspects like emotes, this new Evo gun is the Groza-Bang! Popblaster is expected to arrive in Garena's Battle Royale title under the Faded Wheel event, just like all the other Evo guns that appeared before this one.

The gun is only available in the Advanced Server, and with plenty of content creators showing it off, those without access to the server might feel left out. Worry not; this article will help you with all the leaks about the Free Fire Evo Groza gun skin.

Free Fire Evo Groza gun skin: Effects, attributes, and everything you need to know about

The Faded Wheel event is expected to go live in the game by the end of August or mid-September, and it will run for a month in the game. You will need around 1000 diamonds in the battle royale title to access the gun, and you may need about 6,000 or so diamonds to unlock all seven levels of the gun.

Now that you know about the expected release date and cost of the Free Fire Evo Groza gun skin in the upcoming event of Free Fire, here are its effects and attributes.

Level one of this Evo Groza gun skin looks a lot like a gun from the cartoon without much animation. The damage and the rate of fire in this level stay positive, but the Movement Speed doubles down on the negative side. However, these stats will improve as you unlock different levels.

In the second level of the gun skin, you will get a kill announcement, and while there won't be any improvements in damage, and rate of fire, movement speed will improve. In the third level, the gun skin will obtain a new look, and from here, it will start looking like it means business.

The fourth level of the Free Fire Evo Groza gun skin will unlock a new Hit Effect animation along with some improvements in the stats. The fifth level will unlock a unique Elimination Effect that will show the word "BOOM" every time you eliminate an enemy. This level will also see the inclusion of the Firing Effect.

The sixth and seventh levels of the Free Fire Evo Groza gun skin will unlock a new look for the gun with plenty more animation. The sixth level will also unlock new abilities. In this level, you will inflict more damage on the enemies as your HP decreases. Then, finally, in the seventh level, the gun skin will reveal its ultimate look along with an exclusive Emote.

So that concludes everything about the Free Fire Evo Groza gun's skin effects, attributes, and other expected aspects. Stay tuned for more amazing updates.