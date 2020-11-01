Garena Free Fire has risen in popularity over the last few years and has shown no signs of slowing down as the game celebrated its third anniversary just a few months back.

The battle royale game has several in-game items, including characters, pets and gun skins, that can enhance the overall chances of getting Booyah. It also has cosmetic items like outfits and character sets.

Most of these exclusive items can be obtained from the in-game shops and events or by opening crates. However, these methods require the player to spend diamonds, which are the in-game currency.

Since many players cannot afford to spend money on diamonds, they look for alternative ways to get the in-game currency for free. In this article, we provide a guide on how to get free diamonds in November 2020.

Free Fire: How to get free diamonds in November 2020

Google Opinion Rewards (Image Credits: Google Play Store)

Before we begin, it is crucial to note that earning diamonds is not just a matter of clicks and involves considerable efforts.

Let's look at a few legitimate ways to obtain the in-game items for free.

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards, a reward-based application developed by Google, is one of the most trusted ways to obtain in-game currencies in several games. Follow the steps given below to obtain diamonds in Free Fire.

Step 1: Download Google Opinion Rewards from the Play Store if you haven't done it already.

Step 2: Players would have to answer basic questions to begin.

Step 3: The users will receive the studies which they are required to answer. The app will reward them with Play credit after they have answered the questions. The reward per survey will vary from user to user.

Step 4: After collecting a considerable amount of credit, users can purchase diamonds via the Google Play Store.

GPT websites and apps

Several GPT websites and apps reward players for completing tasks, which range from answering quizzes and surveys to watching videos and more. The functioning of these websites and apps are more or less similar to Google Opinion Rewards.

It is essential to note that players must never use illicit mods, like Unlimited Diamonds mod, since they do not work and will lead to a permanent ban from the game.

