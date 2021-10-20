Free Fire Indian server rewards for today (20 October): How to claim Venom Motorbike and loot crates

Event-based freebies are the most common way for Free Fire users to obtain items. Due to this fact, the game's community is always looking for new events to get their hands on free rewards.

Presently, there are many exciting events in Free Fire, and players can get their hands on numerous rare FF x Venom collaboration skins. They can also get a free emote, weapon loot boxes, and a costume bundle.

Obtaining free rewards on Free Fire India server (20 October)

Friend Callback

The Friend Callback event (Image via Free Fire)

The Callback event is set to end very soon. If players want to get their hands on the exclusive Venom vs Carnage crate, they will have to complete the mission soon.

They have to invite a particular number of friends who haven't actively been back to the game for a while.

Diwali Top Up

Diwali Top Up (Image via Free Fire)

During the ongoing top up event, gamers are presented with the opportunity to get 3x weapon loot crates and an emote for free. They have to purchase a given number of diamonds, i.e., 100 and 300, respectively.

They should note that this will be ending on 21 October.

Claim Daily Rewards

The Daily Rewards section (Image via Free Fire)

Garena has introduced "Claim Daily Rewards" as part of the Diwali celebrations. In this event, users must sign in to Free Fire every day to receive the rewards.

Those who have done so from the event's inception will be eligible to claim the M4A1 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate today.

Chaos Attack

The Chaos Attack event (Image via Free Fire)

Chaos Attack started on 16 October and will be in the game until 24 October. In this web event, gamers are required to collect the specific tokens that they can subsequently use against bosses to deal damage. Once the HP of the boss reaches 0, they will receive the rewards.

The Venom Motorbike is one of the prizes in this event, and players have to defeat a level 4 boss to earn it.

FFIC tokens

The Claim FFIC Resupply section

Users can redeem the collected FFIC silver tokens for several rewards present in the "Be a Champion" event or the "Claim FFIC Resupply" event.

Be a Champion (Image via Free Fire)

They offer prizes like the Weapon Royale Voucher, FFIC Chest, and Crimson Parkour Bundle.

Chaos Quest

This bundle can be claimed by the players through the Chaos Quest (Image via Free Fire)

Another event of FF x Venom is Chaos Quest. Here, gamers should collect the Carnage tokens and exchange them for the only prize available — the We Are Venom Streetwear bundle.

