How to get free Venom vs Carnage crate and Venom motorbike in Free Fire this week

The collaboration between Free Fire and Venom 2 is well underway, with loads of new content being introduced to the game that will substantially improve the entire experience. The latest events offer an exciting range of challenges to keep users busy while providing a compelling set of cosmetics as rewards.

Two exciting rewards up for grabs are the Venom vs Carnage crate and the Venom Motorbike. While the first one is part of the Friend Callback event, the second is the prize for the final boss in the Chaos Attack event.

Obtain exclusive Venom-themed cosmetics in Free Fire

Venom vs Carnage crate

Players only have a single day to get the Venom Carnage crate (Image via Free Fire)

The Friend Callback event will be active until 20 October and requires users to invite their friends who have been inactive to attain numerous rewards. Thus, they only have a single day to complete all the objectives for getting the Carnage Token and Venom vs Carnage crate.

Players can invite their friends to win a variety of rewards (Image via Free Fire)

They will have to invite five friends to attain the exclusive cosmetic. Players can complete the progress of their mission by asking their friends who were offline for an extended period to enter their Free Fire ID.

Users can also use the link to invite their friends (Image via Free Fire)

They can also share a link for the same by tapping on Call Back and then Invite.

Venom Motorbike

The Venom Motorbike will be available until 24 October (Image via Free Fire)

The Chaos Attack event kicked off on 16 October and will be live until 24 October. During this period, users will have to earn Bullet currency through the daily and weekly missions and invite friends.

The rewards for defeating each level of boss in Chaos Attack event (Image via Free Fire)

Then, they need to use these currencies to attack the boss, and the damage will stack up. There are four boss levels, and defeating them will net players an exciting set of rewards.

They will receive the exclusive Venom Motorbike after defeating the most advanced boss.

