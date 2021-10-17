How to get Venom Motorbike in Free Fire through Chaos Attack event

With the commencement of the Free Fire x Venom: Let There Be Carnage events, new content and cosmetics have been introduced to the game, ramping up the overall experience. During this time, players will have the opportunity to participate in events, complete missions, and get various unique themed items.

The Chaos Attack event started on 16 October 2021 and will remain active until 24 October. Players may obtain a one-of-a-kind Venom Motorbike skin by defeating the four bosses.

Steps to obtain Venom Motorbike in Free Fire

In this event, users need to collect special Bullet Currency, which can be earned from daily and weekly tasks, besides inviting friends. Players can subsequently utilize these tokens to attack the boss.

Damage from the attack stack. Once the HP reaches 0, the boss will retreat. Furthermore, the players will receive a set of specific rewards. Players need to continue this until they defeat the level 4 boss.

The rewards up for grabs in the Chaos Attack event are as follows:

Attack Rewards

The numerous attack rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Level 1

1x Pet Food

1x Gold Royale Voucher

1x Random Loadout Loot Crate

Level 2

2x Random Loadout Loot Crate

2x Gold Royale Voucher

1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Level 3

3x Random Loadout Loot Crate

3x Gold Royale Voucher

1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Level 4

Venom Motorbike

3x Gold Royale Voucher

1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Here are all the ways players will be able to earn the Bullet Currency in Free Fire.

Daily task

The multiple daily tasks refresh at 4:00 daily (Image via Free Fire)

These tasks are refreshed at 4:00 daily:

Play 1 game: 8 Bullet Currency

Play 5 games: 14 Bullet Currency

Play one game with friends: 3x Gold Royale Voucher

Login: 4 Bullet Currency

Weekly task

The weekly tasks provide several other items as well (Image via Free Fire)

These tasks are refreshed every Thursday:

Kill 30 people: 15 Bullet Currency

Play 15 games: 15 Bullet Currency

Play more than 100 minutes: 15 Bullet Currency

Login 5 days: 15 Bullet Currency

Login 7 days: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Booyah 3 times: 3x Aqua Scar Box

Play 8 games with friends: 15 Bullet Currency

Invite friends

Inviting the friends will get the tokens (Image via Free Fire)

Players can invite three friends per day, each earning them 3 Bullet Currency.

Steps to access the Chaos Attack event and earn rewards

Step 1: Open the FF x Venom event tab and then press the go-to button under Chaos Attack to visit the interface.

Step 2: Subsequently, players must earn the Bullet Currency using one of the options.

Select the type of attack to inflict damage (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Select the type of attack to inflict damage on the boss.

