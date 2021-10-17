How to get Venom Motorbike in Free Fire through Chaos Attack event

With the commencement of the Free Fire x Venom: Let There Be Carnage events, new content and cosmetics have been introduced to the game, ramping up the overall experience. During this time, players will have the opportunity to participate in events, complete missions, and get various unique themed items.
The Chaos Attack event started on 16 October 2021 and will remain active until 24 October. Players may obtain a one-of-a-kind Venom Motorbike skin by defeating the four bosses.
Steps to obtain Venom Motorbike in Free Fire
In this event, users need to collect special Bullet Currency, which can be earned from daily and weekly tasks, besides inviting friends. Players can subsequently utilize these tokens to attack the boss.
Damage from the attack stack. Once the HP reaches 0, the boss will retreat. Furthermore, the players will receive a set of specific rewards. Players need to continue this until they defeat the level 4 boss.
The rewards up for grabs in the Chaos Attack event are as follows:
Attack Rewards
Level 1
- 1x Pet Food
- 1x Gold Royale Voucher
- 1x Random Loadout Loot Crate
Level 2
- 2x Random Loadout Loot Crate
- 2x Gold Royale Voucher
- 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
Level 3
- 3x Random Loadout Loot Crate
- 3x Gold Royale Voucher
- 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
Level 4
- Venom Motorbike
- 3x Gold Royale Voucher
- 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
Here are all the ways players will be able to earn the Bullet Currency in Free Fire.
Daily task
These tasks are refreshed at 4:00 daily:
- Play 1 game: 8 Bullet Currency
- Play 5 games: 14 Bullet Currency
- Play one game with friends: 3x Gold Royale Voucher
- Login: 4 Bullet Currency
Weekly task
These tasks are refreshed every Thursday:
- Kill 30 people: 15 Bullet Currency
- Play 15 games: 15 Bullet Currency
- Play more than 100 minutes: 15 Bullet Currency
- Login 5 days: 15 Bullet Currency
- Login 7 days: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- Booyah 3 times: 3x Aqua Scar Box
- Play 8 games with friends: 15 Bullet Currency
Invite friends
- Players can invite three friends per day, each earning them 3 Bullet Currency.
Steps to access the Chaos Attack event and earn rewards
Step 1: Open the FF x Venom event tab and then press the go-to button under Chaos Attack to visit the interface.
Step 2: Subsequently, players must earn the Bullet Currency using one of the options.
Also Read
Step 3: Select the type of attack to inflict damage on the boss.