Free Fire latest redeem code for today (20th April): Free M1014 Underground Howl and Vector Taunting Smile Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire redeem codes often provide users with rewards that can usually not be obtained only by spending diamonds, one of the premium in-game currencies.

Since spending money to obtain the currency is not a feasible option for every user, redeem codes have emerged to be perfect alternatives to collect items at no cost.

These 12 character codes are released by Garena and can only be redeemed from the official rewards redemption site. This article provides users with the latest Free Fire redeem code.

Free Fire latest redeem code for today (20th April)

3x M1014 Underground Howl and 2x Vector Taunting Smile Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem code: 6XMNG242VMKV

Rewards: 3x M1014 Underground Howl and 2x Vector Taunting Smile Weapon Loot Crate

This code is definitely working and players have to use it quickly before it expires

Note: All Free Fire redeem codes can be used in specified regions. The code mentioned above is meant for players on the European server and other users cannot claim rewards using it. Gamers from outside the server will encounter the following error when trying to use them: “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Obtaining rewards via redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

Step 1: Players must first visit the rewards redemption website. They can use this link to do the same.

Users must log in with any of the preferred login method

Step 2: Next, they have to log in to their Free Fire through any of their preferred methods (Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.)

(Note: Guest users cannot use redeem codes. They must bind their account to one of the above-mentioned platforms.)

After entering code users have to tap the confirm button

Step 3: Players have to enter the code and tap the confirm button.

Rewards can be collected from mail section

Step 4: They will be able to collect the rewards from the in-game mail section upon successful redemption.

Suppose users receive an error message stating that the code is invalid or already redeemed; it is likely that the code’s stipulated duration has been reached and cannot be used in any way forward to acquire the rewards.

In this case, they will not be able to do anything except wait for Garena to release new codes.

