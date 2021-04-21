Free Fire latest redeem codes for today (21st April): Free M1014 Underground Howl weapon loot crate and other rewards

Free Fire diamonds are used to purchase many exclusive items in the game. However, players have to use real money to obtain this in-game currency.

Redeem codes serve as one of the best ways for players to acquire Free Fire items without spending diamonds. These codes are made up of 12 alphanumeric characters and are frequently released on the game's official social media handles.

Here are all the working Free Fire redeem codes for April 21, 2021.

Free Fire working redeem codes for today (21st April)

3x M1014 Underground Howl and 2x Vector Taunting Smile Weapon Loot Crate

Here are all the working Free Fire redeem codes along with the respective rewards:

6XMNG242VMKV: 3x M1014 Underground Howl and 2x Vector Taunting Smile Weapon Loot Crate

Rewards of both the Free Fire redeem code

RRF6WMKMDPJV: Ford, Kelly, 3x Gold box, T-shirt town, and Leather Pants (Male)

G3MKNDD24G9D: Ford, Kelly, 3x Gold box, T-shirt town, and Leather Pants (Male)

Players must quickly use these redeem codes before they expire. Once the codes expire, players will no longer be able to use them to obtain rewards.

If players try to use an expired redeem code, they will encounter an error message stating that the code is invalid or redeemed.

It is important to note that the redeem codes provided above can only be used by players in the Europe server.

If players outside the specified server try to use the redeem codes, they will encounter an error message stating:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

In this case, there is nothing that a player can do but wait for new codes to be released for their region.

Using Free Fire redeem codes

Note: Players with guest accounts cannot redeem rewards using these redeem codes. Therefore, they should consider binding/linking their Free Fire account with any of these platforms: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Twitter, Apple ID or Huawei ID.

Users have to login with any preferred platform

Step 1: Players should first head to the Free Fire rewards redemption site. The link to the website is provided below:

Website: Click here

Step 2: They must then log in to their account via any of the preferred methods.

Step 3: Next, players should enter the redeem code and press the confirm button.

Redeem codes rewards can be received from mail section

Step 4: Once the redemption is complete, the rewards will be sent to users within 24 hours. These rewards can be collected from the in-game mail section. Meanwhile, currency-based rewards will be credited directly to the player's account.

