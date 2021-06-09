Free Fire McLaren top up event: All you need to know

Free Fire comes up with exciting in-game events quite often. These events offer players character skins, weapon skins, weapon crates, and lots more.

The in-game items in Free Fire have to be purchased using diamonds (in-game money). To acquire diamonds, players have to spend real money.

Also read: How to download Garena Free Fire OB28 update today

McLaren top up event in Free Fire

The process of acquiring diamonds by purchasing them via real money is called top up. From time to time, Free Fire comes up with a top up event that encourages players to buy diamonds and offers them some exciting in-game items.

Players can head over to the Events section to check out more details about the event

The “Mclaren Top up” event started yesterday, i.e., June 8th, at 12:30 PM IST. The event will draw to a close at 11:59 PM on June 15th.

Players can head to the Events section of Free Fire to learn more. This time, the top up event is offering two new items:

McLaren P1 Helios (Car skin)

The McLaren P1- Helios car skin

Players can get their hands on a new car skin via this top up event. The acceleration of the car will increase, and the damage will be reduced. Players need to top up 200 diamonds to get this car skin.

Also read: How to download Free Fire OB28 update under 50 MB: APK link for Android users

Win and Chill

The Win and Chill emote in Free Fire

The top up event also offers a brand new emote. The new emote, Win and Chill, will be available to players once they top up 500 diamonds.

Players can get the above items for free, but they need to top up the required number of diamonds in-game or via Games Kharido. These items are basically rewards for topping up diamonds.

Also read: 5 best Free Fire pets for aggressive gameplay in June 2021

Edited by Ravi Iyer