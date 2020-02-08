Free Fire: New character 'Elite Kelly' coming to Free Fire OB20 Update

Free Fire's Kelly

It's the second week of February and Free Fire players are eagerly waiting for the upcoming OB20 update in global servers. In the beginning of the month, Garena released its advance test servers, which delivered some hints about some of the new features arriving in the next patch update.

However, it seems that the developers will take some more time to gather feedback from its users and implement them in the game.

Meanwhile, a data miner has managed to reveal that a new upgraded version of the famous character "Kelly" is going to be introduced in the OB20 version of Free Fire. Till now, Kelly could only be upgraded to level 3 in the standard version of the game, which provides sprinting ability to the players.

Elite Kelly

The miner has also uncovered that the next level of the character i.e., four, will be presented as Elite Kelly. However, a question that'll arise in everyone's mind is which ability of the character will be unlocked at level 4?

Well, anything regarding that hasn't been revealed yet in the advance test servers, but according to some leakers, the character will deliver 110% damage after seven seconds of continuous running.

List of Missions

Furthermore, the officials have injected a couple of tricky missions into the game like Walk 600KMs, kill 200 enemies, win 20 matches, etc. which needs to be accomplished in order to upgrade the character.

Besides this, a new feature is also being introduced in the game, which allows the player to pin their close friends on the top of the invite list.

Players can spot this new feature recognized as Star Friends in the test servers.

