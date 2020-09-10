Create
Free Fire: New redeem code for today (10th September 2020)

Free Fire redeemable FFIC 2020 code for the players (Image Credit: Free Fire Esports)
Rijit Banerjee
ANALYST
Modified 10 Sep 2020, 22:05 IST
Feature
Garena Free Fire has a ton of cosmetics and characters in the game which provide a boost to the players in terms of getting results in the battlefield. However, these characters and cosmetics need to be purchased by using diamonds (in-game currency), which in turn can be brought by using real money.

However, the developers occasionally release free codes for players to use in the game and get free cosmetics and more. Thus, those who are looking for some free in-game goodies need to wait for events and eSports tournaments to get free stuff.

Free Fire India Championship 2020's (FFIC 2020) league stage matches have started, and the developers released a code that can be claimed in the game's official website. In this article, we will be discussing this code that can be redeemed to earn free cosmetics.

Free Fire India Championship 2020 redeemable code for 11th September 2020

Code: FFIC-RF85-4MZT

Redeemable till: 10th September (11:59 pm)

Players can redeem this code at Garena's official Free Fire site or click here and log in to their in-game account. After that, they have to enter the code, and will receive the free rewards in the game.

This FFIC code was released today during Free Fire India Championship 2020's Day 2 league stages, and thus, players can expect more such codes in the future from the developers.

Gamers can also watch the events live stream on Free Fire's official YouTube channel, and when they reach the milestones of 50k, 100k and 200k viewers, users will have a chance to get access to new rewards in-game through the codes.

Published 10 Sep 2020, 22:05 IST
Garena Free Fire Free Fire Guide Free Fire Update
