Free Fire: Scout and Ajjubhai win their first match together on Livestream

Garena Free Fire has emerged as the leader of the mobile battle royale gaming genre, after the recent ban of PUBG Mobile in India. Its unique character system allows the players to have an added in-game ability, and play according to their strengths. Many gamers and PUBG Mobile professionals like Scout are gradually making the switch to Free Fire now.

This transition was expected as both of the games focus on the same enriched battle royale concept. Scout recently invited Ajjubhai, a prominent Free Fire content creator, on his live stream.

For those who don't know, Ajjubhai has a popular YouTube channel called 'Total Gaming', which has over 12 million subscribers. He's known for his exemplary gaming skills and the interesting content that he produces.

Watch: Scout and Ajjubhai win their first Free Fire match together

During the initial moments of his stream, Scout played GTA Online with his friends. As the stream progressed, Scout invited Ajjubhai to play Free Fire with him.

Scout dawned the DJ Alok character, along with some others. They won the coveted booyah in the very first match, where Ajjubhai and Scout showed some exemplary gaming skills.

During the stream, Ajjubhai played a prank on Scout, in a bid to make him angry. But all his efforts went in vain, and the stream was wholesome, to say the least.

The collaboration between Scout and Ajjubhai was one of the good things that happened in the aftermath of the PUBG Mobile ban.

Later, Scout even did a giveaway for his viewers on the YouTube live stream. In the future, we might see even more Free Fire streams and collaborations from Scout.

