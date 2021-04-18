Free Fire redeem code for today (18th April): Another code for free characters, gold boxes, and more

Redeem codes come to the aid of many Free Fire players who cannot afford to spend money in the game. Generally, diamonds are required to purchase items in-game.

The code offers numerous exclusive items at no cost and is periodically released by the developers on their social media handles or live streams after achieving certain milestones.

Garena Free Fire has released a new redeem code for players that offers them multiple characters, gold boxes, and several other rewards.

This article provides users with the latest Free Fire redeem code.

New Free Fire redeem code for today (18th April)

Rewards of the Free Fire redeem code

Free Fire redeem code: RRF6WMKMDPJV

Rewards: Ford, Kelly, 3x Gold Box, T-shirt town, and Leather Pants (Male)

Validity of the code: Players will be able to use the code until April 22, 2021, after which it will expire.

Note: The redeem code provided above can only be used by players of the Europe (EU) server. Users in other servers or regions cannot use it to obtain the rewards. They will meet the following error: “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.” There is nothing that the players can do to get around this error.

How to use redeem code in Garena Free Fire

The steps to use the redeem codes in Garena Free Fire are quite straightforward.

Step 1: All the codes in Free Fire have to be claimed from the rewards redemption site.

Free Fire rewards redemption website: Click here.

Step 2: Next, log in to the account on the website using the platform they have linked to their account.

Guest users cannot use the redeem codes and therefore can consider binding their account with any following Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Huawei ID, or Apple ID.

New Free Fire redeem code

Step 3: Enter the code in the text field and then tap the confirm button to redeem the rewards.

Step 4: Rewards will be delivered to the players’ account within 24 hours. These can be claimed from the mail section.

Rewards can be collected via the in-game mail section

Once the code has expired, it cannot be used to collect the rewards, and an error stating, “Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeem” will be displayed.

