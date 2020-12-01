Free Fire OB25 update expected release date

Free Fire has been developed and published by Garena and is arguably one of the most prominent battle royale games on the mobile platform. It has had a remarkable feat of being the most downloaded game on the mobile platform this year.

The title offers several in-game features, including characters with abilities, pets, and more, distinguishing it from other battle royale games. The developers of the game periodically introduce new features and events that keep the game exciting.

Before the features make their way into the game, they are initially introduced in the Advance Server. The Free Fire OB25 Advance Server is already underway and is set to close in two days.

Also read: Free Fire OB25 Advance Server Activation Code: All you need to know

Free Fire OB25 update

Free Fire has been teasing Operation Chrono on their social media handles. One of their recent social media posts mentioned that some significant changes would soon be made into the game on 7th December with the operation.

There are chances that the Free Fire OB25 update could hit the global servers on 7th December alongside Operation Chrono. However, there has been no confirmation by the developers about the exact release date of the update.

But before the OB25 update is rolled out, the servers will be taken down for maintenance, and during this period, the players will not be able to access the game.

Advertisement

It is expected that some features from the Free Fire OB25 Advance Server might make their way into the game. Here are a few of them:

New Characters – There were a total of three new in-game characters in the server – Sverr, Snowelle, and "Mysterious Character – 1." New Pet – Beaston New game modes New Weapon – Vector Bermuda Remastered

Click here to know more about the new features added in the Free Fire OB25 Advance Server.

Also read: 5 best female characters in Free Fire as of November 2020