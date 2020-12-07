Free Fire OB25 update size: How many MB will it be?

The Free Fire OB25 update is all set to hit the global servers of the game today. The much-awaited update will bring in various new features, including the Vector Akimbo, weapon balances, and more.

As usual, the servers will be taken down for maintenance for several hours. In one of the recent posts, Garena Free Fire announced that it would be between 9:30 am - 5:15 pm (IST).

How many MB will the Free Fire OB25 update be?

The size of the Free Fire OB25 update is expected to be around 406 MB and 600 MB for Android and iOS platforms, respectively. Players will be able to directly update the game from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The users will receive rewards for updating and logging in between a stipulated time, i.e., 7th December - 11th December.

Obtain the rewards

Follow the steps given below to obtain the rewards:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click the "Calendar" icon present on the right side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: Navigate through the "Operation Chrono" tab and click on the "Update Patch on 7/12" section.

Step 3: Lastly, tap the "Claim" button to obtain the rewards.

Patch notes of the OB25 update

One of the critical aspects of this update is the new weapon and balancing. Here are some of the key weapon changes.

New weapon – Vector Akimbo

The weapon will be available in the Classic mode and Clash Squad mode. It is the first weapon that will feature the akimbo mode.

M82B

The frequency rate of the weapon has been adjusted in all the modes.

M4A1

The damage and reach of M4A1 has been increased. Here are the changes:

Damage: 28-> 29

Rate of fire: + 5%

Effective range: + 12.5%

Maximum recoil: -14%

P90

Damage: 23-> 24

Indent: 11%

Players can click here to read all the patch notes of the update.

