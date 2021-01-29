Free Fire OB26 Advance Server (2021): How to download, APK link, activation code details, and more

Garena Free Fire is among the most famous battle royale titles on the mobile platform. The game has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, which showcases its mass popularity among the masses.

The developers of Free Fire incorporate a variety of new features with regular updates, which is one reason behind its immense growth. They release an Advance Server to test out all the new aspects before adding them in the global release.

The latest iteration, the OB26 Advance Server, has commenced, and users can experience the features before they are implemented.

Free Fire OB26 Advance Server 2021: All details

Download and APK link

Free Fire OB26 Advance Server APK Link: Click here

Players can follow these steps to download this file:

Step 1: They have to download the OB26 Advance Server from the official website or the link provided above.

Step 2: Users need to enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option before locating and installing the APK file.

Step 3: After it is installed, they can open it and click the guest option, after which they can enter the activation code in the text field.

Activation code

The activation code

To access the server, players should have an activation code. After users’ applications are reviewed, the code is given to a limited number of players. It is important to note that only the developers of Free Fire can give out these activation codes.

There are no alternative methods to obtain these codes for accessing the server.

Features

In the Advance Server, a wide variety of new features were added, including two new characters:

Shirou

The description of Shirou reads:

“Shirou is the fastest delivery guy around.”

The character has a passive ability named “Damage Delivered.” At level 1, when an enemy hits the user with 50m, he/she will be marked for three seconds (only visible to the user).

The first shot to the marked opponent has a 10% additional armor penetration. Also, the ability has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Mystery character

Apart from Shirou, a mystery character is also present in the Advance Server. It has an ability called “Riptide Rhythm.”

It can unleash a sonic wave, damaging five gloo walls within 20m at level 1. Every gloo wall deployed will increase the users' HP recovery, beginning from 2 points.

Players can click here to read more about these features.

