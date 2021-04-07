Free Fire OB27 update expected release date, Advance Server features, and more

Garena Free Fire's constant updates are one of the primary reasons why the game has become so successful. Every few months, the developers of the game bring new features to the mobile battle royale to keep their players engaged.

The latest iteration of Free Fire, i.e., OB26, was released back in early February. However, fans are already hyped up for the arrival of the upcoming OB27 update.

This article takes a look at the expected release, Advance Server features, and more details of the Free Fire OB27 update.

Free Fire OB27 Update

Expected release date

Clash Squad ranked season ends on April 15th

The last few updates in Free Fire were released a day before the Clash Squad ranked season concluded.

Based on this sequence, the upcoming Free Fire update is expected to hit the servers on April 14, as the Clash Squad ranked season will end on April 15.

As usual, the Free Fire servers will be taken down for maintenance when the update arrives, and players will not be able to access the game for a while.

Advance Server features

Some of the features from the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server will likely make it to the game with the upcoming update. Here are a few of them:

Change in UI

The UI of the character system has been changed to make for easier access. This will enable players to switch skills/abilities effortlessly.

Balancing and merging of normal and awakened abilities

Balancing (Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

The abilities of some Free Fire characters have been balanced to provide players with a better and fairer gameplay experience.

In the Advance Server, two such changes were spotted in the abilities of Chrono and Wukong. The cooldown was increased for the former’s ability, while the cooldown was reduced for the latter's ability.

Characters

The Free Fire OB27 Advance Server also has three new characters - Xayne, Awakened Andrew, and a mystery character.

Xayne

Xayne in Advance Server (Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

Special Ability: Xtreme Encounter

The official description of Xayne’s ability in the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server reads:

“Gets 100 HP temporarily, 50% increased damage to Gloo Walls and shields. It lasts for 8 seconds. Cooldown: 150 seconds.”

Awakened Andrew

Awakened Andrew in Advance Server (Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

Special Ability: Wolf Pack

The official description of Awakened Andrew’s ability in the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server reads:

“Armor damage reduction boosted by 8%. An additional 0.15 damage reduction from every teammate carry this skill.”

Mystery Character

Mystery character in Advance Server(Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

Special Ability: Falcon Fervor

The official description of the mystery character’s ability in the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server reads:

“Damage increases with distance, up to 5%. Damage to marked enemies increases by 5%.”

(It is crucial to note that not all Advance Server features will make it to the final update.)

