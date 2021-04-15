Free Fire OB27 World Series Update for Android: APK+OBB download links

Garena released the highly-anticipated Free Fire OB27 World Series update yesterday, i.e., April 14.

With the update, the developers overhauled the character system and brought several other exciting features to the game. Here are a few of them:

Multiple changes in the character system, including UI, levelling and more

Two new characters – Maro and Xayne

Bermuda Remastered permanently open

Character ability adjustment and rework

New gun – Kord

Tap here to check out the complete patch notes and learn more about the features.

Players can update or download the latest OB27 version of Free Fire on their devices via Google Play Store / Apple App Store. Android users can also use the APK and OBB files of the game to get the new update.

This article provides players with a step-by-step guide on downloading the Free Fire OB27 World Series update using APK and OBB files.

Downloading Free Fire OB27 World Series Update for Android using APK+OBB files

Free Fire OB27 APK file: Click here

Free Fire OB27 OBB file: Click here

The size of the APK and OBB files are 43 MB and 642 MB, respectively. Hence, players have to make sure that they have enough space available on their devices before downloading the files.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the Free Fire OB27 World Series update:

Step 1: First, players must download the APK and OBB files of Free Fire via the links provided above.

Step 2: They should then locate and install the APK file. However, they shouldn’t open the game yet.

Step 3: Next, players have to rename the OBB file to “main.2019114292.com.dts.freefireth” and copy it to this directory: Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth

Players have to remember not to change the extension of the OBB file. If there isn’t a folder with the name ‘com.dts.freefireth’, they would have to create one.

Step 4: Once the files are copied, players can open Free Fire on their Android devices and enjoy the latest OB27 World Series update.

If players encounter a parsing error while installing the files, they can re-download them and follow the steps above again.

