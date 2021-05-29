Free Fire OB28 Advance Server Activation Code error: All you need to know

The Advance Server Program for Free fire OB28 update is currently available for players to use. However, only a limited number of players can access the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server after downloading the APK file.

The developers select a certain number of players via review of their applications that they have already sent by registration. The selected players will receive or have received an activation code from the developers.

They can use the same to enter the Advance Server Battle Arena to get an exclusive look at new features and optimizations that developers can bring on Global servers through the Free Fire OB28 update.

However, there are some doubts and questions among fans about possible errors regarding the activation code of the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server. This article will dive into the details regarding the same.

All details regarding the Free Fire Advance Server activation code

Players can access the Advance Server only with the activation code (Image via Garena)

As mentioned, the developers will send the activation code sent to a selected number of players who have applied for the Advance Server. Players will receive the activation code via in-game email, and they can use the same code to unlock the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server.

Possible errors

There is minimal chance of errors regarding the activation code generation, but there is a chance that players may face some problems regarding the same.

Here are some of the problems the players may face:

Activation code not working:

All codes are uniquely generated and sent by the developers, but sometimes players can face problems in using them:

Although it is doubtful, there can be some network connection error while filling the code. So, players can make sure they have a stable connection. If the problem persists, players can use the VPN to solve the network issues.

Players need to make sure they use the code just once. Players cannot use the code twice as developers have sent unique codes for each of the applicants.

Players can face an error while filling the code manually as there are chances of human error. So, players should copy the code directly from the in-game mail of Free Fire and paste it into the required box.

Activation code not received

If players have not received any activation co, their application was either rejected or not submitted successfully. If the submission is unsuccessful, players can apply again while using their Facebook account linked to their Free Fire App.

