Free Fire OB28 Advance Server: How to get activation code, list of new features, server open time, and more, revealed

Free Fire's OB28 Advance Server is now live on Garena's official website, and players can download the official Advance Server APK file from the same site.

Players can check out the latest features to give feedback about the new additions. Reporting bugs and glitches that players encounter on the server will earn them free diamonds.

All Details about Free Fire OB28 Advance Server

Availability

Image via Garena

The developers released the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server on May 27th, 2021, and it will be available till June 3rd, 2021. After the said date, the developers will take down the servers to prepare for the actual update.

Registrations

Garena started registrations for the Advance Server on May 21st, 2021, and players had the opportunity to join the testing phase of Free Fire's OB28 update by logging in using their linked Facebook accounts.

With the server now open, the registration option may disappear soon.

APK File and Activation code

Image via Garena

The size of the APK file is 607 MB, and players can download the file if they have sufficient space on their smartphones. However, the APK file on its own will be useless, as to join the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server, players will have to use the activation code they received after registration.

If they have not registered for the server or have not received an activation code, here's how they can get their hands on one:

How to receive activation code

Players can log in with their Free Fire linked Facebook account.

They will need to fill in their personal details.

After successfully submitting their registrations, their application will remain under review by the developers

Once the developers have reviewed their applications, players will become eligible for receiving the codes.

Only lucky applicants will receive the code that they can use after installing and running the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server APK File.

New features

The sole purpose of these Advance Servers is to test new features and optimizations and thereby collect player feedback.

Below are the major additions to the Free Free OB28 Advance Server:

New character: D-bee

Image via Gaming with Modi/ YouTube

In Free Fire, each character possesses special abilities that aid players in the game. The line-up started with DJ Alok and has kept increasing through the updates.

With the OB28 Advance Server, the developers aim to expand the line-up with a new character addition. D-Bee will be a new character, who is described as a street dancer and music maker. Free Fire's new character dons a modern look, justifying the dancer tag.

The character has a passive ability called "Bullet Beats," using which players can increase the character's in-game movement speed. It also increases accuracy while moving by about 35%. Level-ups can increase the performance of this ability.

New Pet: Dr. Beanie

Image via Gaming with Modi/ YouTube

A cute little duck by the name Dr. Beanie is the new pet that players can procure in exchange for 100 diamonds.

New Weapons

Kingfisher, an assualt rifle, and Uzi, an SMG, are the two new major additions in the weapon segment. Kingfisher boasts a high fire-rate and decent damage, while the Uzi is deemed a secondary weapon.

UI and Settings changes

Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE / YouTube

The game will receive optimizations to its settings and user interface in the form of new options and slots.

New Mode

Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE / YouTube

Free Fire players will be introduced to a new game mode, "Rampage: New Dawn," in the OB28 Advance Server.

Apart from these changes and additions, Free Fire will also have some other in-game alterations that players can experience through the Advance Server.

Free Diamonds

Image via Garena

Players who have successfully joined the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server can grab free diamonds as rewards by reporting glitches and bugs. These rewards will be sent to their main Free Fire account by the developers.

The actual OB28 update for Free Fire is expected to arrive between June 8th and June 10th, 2021, as Garena has not announced an official date yet.

