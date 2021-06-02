Free Fire OB28 update expected release date, character, pet and more features

Garena adds new features to Free Fire with each update, enhancing the overall battle royale experience for players.

After the success of the Free Fire OB27 update, Garena has decided to release the new patch later this month.

Clash Squad Ranked Season 6 is ending on June 10th

The previous Free Fire updates were released just a day before the Clash Squad ranked season ended. The CS Ranked Season 6 will end on June 10th, 2021, so the new update could be released on June 9th, 2021.

After the developers recently announced that Bangladesh would be getting dedicated Free Fire servers, there have been a lot of rumors claiming that the update might be released on June 8th, 2021. This is because Bangladesh's servers will also be going live on the same date.

Based on these factors, the new Free Fire update is expected to be released between June 8th and June 9th.

Anticipated features of the Free Fire OB28 update

Note: These features are available on the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server. They may not be incorporated in the final update.

D-bee character

D-bee is a new character on the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server (Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE / YouTube)

The OB28 Advance Server has a new D-bee character with an ability called Bullet Beats. At the base level, this ability boosts players' accuracy and speed by 35% when they fire while moving. At the maximum level, it increases accuracy and speed by 70%.

New pet

Dr Beanie is a new pet added to the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server (Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE / YouTube)

A new pet named Dr Beanie has been added to the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server. It has an ability called Dashy Duckwalk, which increases the player's movement speed by 30% while crouching at the base level. At the highest level, players will get a 60% increase in movement speed.

Character balances

The developers have improved the abilities of several characters on the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server, including Clu, Paloma, and Laura.

The range of Clu's ability has been enhanced, while Laura's accuracy has been increased. Meanwhile, Paloma can now carry 180 ammunition of any type.

Weapons

The two new weapons on the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server are Kingfisher and UZI, both of which have a high fire rate.

Players can click here to learn more about the features of the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server.

