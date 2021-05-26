Free Fire official rewards redemption website: How to use redeem codes to claim rewards

Many Free Fire players rely on redeem codes to acquire in-game items for free. They are made up of 12 characters and are meant to be used by players on a given server.

Often, users are unaware that the rewards can only be claimed via Free Fire's Rewards Redemption Site, the game's dedicated website for the same.

This article provides a guide on utilizing the Free Fire redeem code from this official website.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While this information may seem obvious to some, several new players are often confused.

Using redeem codes from Free Fire official rewards redemption website

Here’s how to use Free Fire redeem codes to claim rewards:

Step 1: For the reasons stated above, players first need to visit Free Fire’s rewards redemption website here.

Users need to login to their ID using one of the available platforms

Step 2: It is mandatory for users to log in to the website using one of the offered methods: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

When it comes to players with guest users, they cannot redeem rewards through the code and have to link their IDs to one of the above platforms.

Enter the code in the text field

Step 3: After logging in, a text field appears. They can paste the code here and tap on the confirm button. A dialog box will pop up, and they may press OK.

Here is one of the latest redeem codes for the India server

Redeem code: ESX24ADSGM4K

Rewards: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest 2021 Avatar, and Guitar Basher

Press ok

Once the redemption has been completed successfully, the rewards are sent to the mail section.

Common error while using Free Fire redeem code

An error stating, "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region," means that the code is not intended to be used in the players' server.

Any error stating that the code is invalid or redeemed likely suggests that it has expired or already been used.

In any of these scenarios, players can't circumvent these errors. They can only wait for the new codes to be released.

