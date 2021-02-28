Free Fire has two major game modes present - Clash Squad and Battle Royale. Both of them have a separate ranked-based system that divides the users into various tiers based on their skill cap.

The Ranked Season 19 of the BR mode concluded a few days ago. The ranks for users were reset. Moreover, the season-end rewards were distributed amongst the players.

With the Ranked Season 20, many users desire to reach the higher ranks in Free Fire. This article provides a guide with several tips on how the users can rank up and reach the Heroic tier quickly in the game.

Free Fire Ranked Season 20: How to rank up and reach Heroic tier quickly

#1 Playing with the same teammates/friends

It is recommended that the users play alongside the same teammates/friends in the Battle Royale mode to push their ranks. Doing so would help the users build up proper communication and coordination on the battlefield, increasing their chances of getting the Booyah!

Moreover, playing with random users might hinder the users’ performance in a match as they generally do not respond and play alongside the team.

#2 Time of the Push

The Push time is one of the most obvious factors that affect the users' rank push. They can start it at the earlier stages of the season to face lesser competition. In the later stages, numerous others start their grind up the tiers.

Now, they have the perfect opportunity as the Ranked Season 20 has commended quite recently.

#3 Choice of characters

Over the period, characters have become a critical part of Garena Free Fire. There are 37 characters in the game, and each one of them except ‘Primis’ and ‘Nulla’ boasts a unique ability that helps the users emerge victorious.

Users have to choose the appropriate character based on their playing style. For example, players that prefer playing aggressively, Jota or Jai, could be popular options due to their abilities ‘Sustained Raids’ and ‘Raging Reload,’ respectively.

In Free Fire, players can combine the abilities/skills of the characters. Click here to read more about the best character combinations in the game.

Numerous other factors influence the users' rank push as well, including the choice of weapons and more. It is worth noting that reaching the Heroic tier isn’t an easy task, and the users would have to work hard to do so.

