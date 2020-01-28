Free Fire: Ranking system of Free Fire India Championship 2020 explained

The registrations of Free Fire India Championship 2020 are over and the first stage of the tournament, i.e., the Qualifiers, will start on 31st January. The tournament offers a massive prize pool of ₹35,00,000, and the winners of FFIC 2020 will proceed to Free Fire Champions Cup 2020 in Indonesia to compete at the global level.

Ranking System of Free Fire India Championship 2020

The participating teams will be ranked on points assigned for their placements and kill counts at the end of each round. Top teams of each set will proceed to the next stage of the tournament. Here is the complete scoring system of FFIC 2020:

Total Score = Placement Points + Kill Points

Each kill will award 20 points to the squad.

In case of a tie, the team with more placement points will be kept above the other. If the teams are also tied on placement points, the teams will be ranked according to their placements in the last game of the series.

Points will be awarded based on a standard scoring table.

Scoring Table

Squads (teams of 4) Scoring Table

Kill Point - 20 points /kill

20 points /kill 1st Position - 300 points

300 points 2nd Position - 200 points

200 points 3rd Position - 170 points

170 points 4th Position - 135 points

135 points 5th Position - 105 points

105 points 6th Position - 80 points

80 points 7th Position - 60 points

60 points 8th Position - 45 points

45 points 9th Position - 30 points

30 points 10th Position - 20 points

20 points 11th Position - 10 points

10 points 12th Position - 0 point

Meanwhile, Free Fire has announced the whole Free Fire 2020 Esports plan, where they will be organizing a total of four global tournaments with a massive prize pool of ₹14 crore, which include the Free Fire Champions Cup and the Free Fire World Series.