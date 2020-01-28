Free Fire: Ranking system of Free Fire India Championship 2020 explained
The registrations of Free Fire India Championship 2020 are over and the first stage of the tournament, i.e., the Qualifiers, will start on 31st January. The tournament offers a massive prize pool of ₹35,00,000, and the winners of FFIC 2020 will proceed to Free Fire Champions Cup 2020 in Indonesia to compete at the global level.
Refer the following article to know the full schedule of FFIC 2020: Free Fire India Championship 2020 Complete Schedule
Ranking System of Free Fire India Championship 2020
The participating teams will be ranked on points assigned for their placements and kill counts at the end of each round. Top teams of each set will proceed to the next stage of the tournament. Here is the complete scoring system of FFIC 2020:
- Total Score = Placement Points + Kill Points
- Each kill will award 20 points to the squad.
- In case of a tie, the team with more placement points will be kept above the other. If the teams are also tied on placement points, the teams will be ranked according to their placements in the last game of the series.
- Points will be awarded based on a standard scoring table.
Scoring Table
Squads (teams of 4) Scoring Table
- Kill Point - 20 points /kill
- 1st Position - 300 points
- 2nd Position - 200 points
- 3rd Position - 170 points
- 4th Position - 135 points
- 5th Position -105 points
- 6th Position - 80 points
- 7th Position - 60 points
- 8th Position - 45 points
- 9th Position - 30 points
- 10th Position - 20 points
- 11th Position - 10 points
- 12th Position - 0 point
Meanwhile, Free Fire has announced the whole Free Fire 2020 Esports plan, where they will be organizing a total of four global tournaments with a massive prize pool of ₹14 crore, which include the Free Fire Champions Cup and the Free Fire World Series.Published 28 Jan 2020, 18:26 IST