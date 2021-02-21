Free Fire redeem code (February 21st): Another code released for free 2x Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate

While Free Fire has an extensive collection of in-game items like bundles, guns, skins, and emotes, not all are up for free. Users generally have to spend the in-game currency, diamonds, to acquire such items.

Players have to pay out of their pockets to obtain this currency. Since this is not a feasible option for all users, they look for alternatives to procure these items. Sometimes, they can do so via numerous in-game events.

Redeem codes are one of the best ways to attain such items as it requires the least effort. This article provides players with the latest redeem code in Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire redeem code for February 21st

The 2x Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem code: TNWDTUV92P22

Reward: 2x Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate

(Note: The redeem code is only available in the SG region, and hence, players from the other areas cannot use it to claim rewards. If they try to do so, they will encounter an error stating, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”)

Using redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow these steps to do so.

Step 1: They can use redeem codes only from the official reward redemption site of Free Fire here.

Log in to the website

Step 2: They have to log in via any available means, i.e., Google, Facebook, VK, Twitter, Huawei ID, and Apple ID.

Note: Gamers with guest accounts will not be able to use the code for obtaining the rewards. They will have to link/bind their accounts with any of the available platforms.

Step 3: They have to enter the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button. A dialog box will appear, confirming the redemption process.

Players can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section

Step 4: Once the redemption is successful, players will receive their rewards in their accounts within 24 hours. They can collect the items from the mail section, while any currency that is part of the prize will be credited to their accounts directly.

Most redeem codes are usable for only a specific timeframe, and once they expire, players will face an error stating that the code is invalid or already redeemed.

