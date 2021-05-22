Free Fire redeem code for Indian server (May 22nd, 2021): List of rewards

Garena regularly launches new events in Free Fire that keep players engaged and provide various free in-game items.

The developers also put out redeem codes that allow users to get items for free, which would otherwise have to be purchased with diamonds. These rewards must be redeemed through the official rewards redemption site.

Here is the working Indian Free Fire redeem code for May 22nd, 2021.

Free Fire Indian server redeem code for May 22nd

Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, and Guitar Basher are the rewards

Free Fire redeem code for India server: ESX24ADSGM4K

Note: This Free Fire redeem code is only valid for players on the Indian server. Users in other servers cannot use it to redeem rewards in any case and will run to the following error, "Failed to redeem. The redeem code is invalid or redeemed."

Using Free Fire redeem code to claim rewards

The following guide will show players how to obtain rewards through redeem codes:

Step 1: They can head to the Free Fire rewards redemption page using the link here.

Log in using any of the available platforms

Step 2: Next, they must sign in to their Free Fire ID via a platform linked to their account. This includes Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Players will have to link their accounts to one platform to obtain the rewards because users who have guest accounts cannot redeem them using the code.

Enter the redeem code in the text field

Step 3: Next, they have to enter the redeem code and press the confirm button. A dialog box appears, where users may press ok.

Rewards can be claimed from the mail section

Step 4: Once the redemption is successful, the rewards will be credited to the respective account within 24 hours. These can be claimed from the mail section.

Guitar Basher can be quipped from the Armory section, while players must head to the "Collection" section for the Avatar and surfboard.

Each redeem code has a given expiration date and must be used before it lapses.

