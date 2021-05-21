PVS Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly views, total subscribers, and more

Hari Raman, popularly known as PVS Gaming, is one of the most well-known Free Fire content creators and streamers in India.

He frequently posts Free Fire videos on YouTube. All his videos are made in the Tamil language.

The article takes a look at PVS Gaming's Free Fire ID, statistics, and other details.

Also read: Ankush FF's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly views, total subscribers, and more

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 63725581.

Lifetime stats

PVS Gaming’s lifetime stats

PVS Gaming has played 10413 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2325 of them, making his win rate 22.32%. He has 28163 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.48.

The YouTuber has also played 947 duo matches and has secured 158 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 16.68%. He racked up 2121 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.69 in this mode.

PVS Gaming has played 1001 solo games and has won on 102 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 10.18%. With 3084 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Also read: Raistar's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly views, total subscribers, and more

Ranked stats

PVS Gaming’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, PVS Gaming has played 109 squad matches and has triumphed in 20 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.34%. He racked up 329 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.70 in this mode.

The content creator has also played a ranked duo match but is yet to secure a win. He has 4 kills in the match.

PVS Gaming has played a single ranked solo game but is yet to register a victory or a kill.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

PVS Gaming’s YouTube channel

The first Free Fire video on PVS Gaming’s YouTube channel was posted in early 2019. He has since uploaded 807 videos, which have over 190 million views in total.

PVS Gaming has 1.76 million subscribers on the channel. He garnered 90k subscribers and over 14 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Readers can click here to visit PVS Gaming's YouTube channel.

PVS Gaming’s social media handles

Here are the links to PVS Gaming’s social media profiles:

Discord: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Also read: Free Fire OB28 Advance Server APK end date revealed