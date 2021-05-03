Free Fire redeem code for (May 3rd): How to get free Firefighters loot crate

The temptation of cosmetic items is quite difficult for players to resist in Free Fire. They can usually be purchased directly from the store by spending diamonds, one of the in-game currencies.

Purchasing diamonds is not feasible for all players. This is why Garena releases events and redeem codes, providing players with a shot at obtaining the exclusive items.

Here is the latest Free Fire redeem code for the European server.

Free Fire redeem code for (May 3)

1x Firefighters Loot Crate

Redeem code: FV385V6HXJ97

Reward: Firefighters Loot Crate

This code is valid for only a few hours, and players are required to claim it as soon as possible.

Note: Each Free Fire redeem code can only be used in a specific region. The code provided above is meant for players in the Europe server, and users from other areas will not be able to collect rewards using the code. They will face the following error,

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your server.”

Claiming rewards via redeem code

The steps for claiming rewards using the redeem code are provided below:

Step 1: Players need to visit Free Fire’s rewards redemption website through the link provided below.

Click here to redeem the rewards.

Step 2: They must log in using the available platforms – Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Huawei ID, and Apple ID.

The option to use the redeem code is not available to guest users, and they must subsequently bind their IDs to one of the platforms.

Tap ok button

Step 3: Next, users should enter the code (latest one provided above) in the text field and tap the confirm button. A pop-up will appear on the screen with the name of the reward. Press OK.

Step 4: Once the redemption has been completed, rewards will be sent to the account within 24 hours. These items can be obtained from the mail section.

If an error stating that the code is invalid or redeemed is displayed when trying to use them, the usage threshold has likely been surpassed and cannot be used further.

