Free Fire redeem code for today (February 20th): Free Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire has a plethora of in-game items like gun skins, characters, pets, emotes, outfits and more. They can be purchased from the in-game store by using diamonds or via various events.

However, it is not feasible for everyone to spend money on diamonds. As a result, many players look for alternative ways to get these items for free.

Garena often releases redeem codes that provide players with the perfect opportunity to get exclusive items for free.

Here is the latest Free Fire redeem code that offers players two weapon loot crates.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Sooneeta: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Free Fire redeem code for today (February 20th)

2x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem code: NVVX4TSQJ38F

Advertisement

Reward: 2x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

(Note: The redeem code is only usable in the SG region. Hence the players from other regions/countries cannot use the code. In case they try to redeem the code, they will face an error message stating, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”)

Also Read: New Cobra Go event in Free Fire: Free Cobra Sidekick, Slither Surfboard, and more

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Players must click on this link to visit the official reward redemption site of Garena Free Fire.

Step 2: Next, they have to log in to their Free Fire account via of the available methods.

It is crucial to note that players will not be able to redeem the rewards with a guest account. They will have to link it with any available platforms (Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Huawei ID, or Apple ID).

Step 3: Players can then enter the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button.

Advertisement

The players can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section.

Step 4: A pop-up will appear confirming the redemption. Once this process is successful, players will receive the rewards in their account within 24 hours. They can collect it from the in-game mail section.

If players encounter an error which states that the code is invalid or redeemed, it likely means that the code has expired and cannot be used any further.

There is no way around this error, and all that players can do is wait for the next set of codes to be released by the developers.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TheDonato: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire in February 2021?