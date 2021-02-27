Free Fire redeem code for today (February 27th): Free 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crates

Free Fire has a wide range of enticing in-game items, including characters, pets, bundles, skins of various objects, and more. Users crave them and desire to acquire them but have to spend diamonds to get them, which isn't always possible.

Redeem codes come to many users' rescue, providing them with exclusive rewards at no cost.

This article provides players with the latest redeem code in Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire redeem code for February 27th

2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem code: EW529ALDLWWS

Reward: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

Note: The redeem code is only usable by the players in the SG region. Hence the users from other regions/countries cannot use the code. In case they try to redeem the code, they will face an error message stating, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Using redeem codes in Free Fire obtain the rewards

Players can follow these steps to redeem and collect the rewards using redeem codes:

Users have to visit the official rewards redemption center

Step 1: They can claim the codes only from the official rewards redemption site of Garena Free Fire.

Step 2: Next, users have to log in to the website using any available means, i.e., Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter.

Those with guest accounts will not be able to claim the rewards, and hence, they may consider binding it with any of the above methods to use the codes.

Step 3: They have to enter the code and press the confirm button. A dialog box appears, confirming the redemption procedure.

Press OK

Step 4: Once the redemption is successful, they will receive the rewards. Gamers can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section. At the same time, any currency will be credited to their accounts directly.

After successful redemption, players can collect their rewards from the in-game mail section

Free Fire redeem codes are usually available for a stipulated timeframe post which players cannot use them to collect rewards. After the code is expired, they will face an error stating, “Failed to redeem. The code is invalid or redeemed.”

There is nothing that users can do except waiting for the new codes to be released.

