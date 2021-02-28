Free Fire redeem code for today (February 28th): Another code released for free 2x M4A1- Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire has cemented its position in the battle royale genre on the mobile segment. As per a Sensor Tower report, it also topped the charts of the most downloaded titles in 2020.

The game offers an incredible collection of cosmetic items, but not all of them are up for free, and the users have to spend the virtual currency - diamonds - to get the exclusive ones.

There are alternative ways to get items, including events and redeem codes. The latter is slightly easier as it requires less effort.

This article provides the players with the latest redeem code in Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire redeem code for today (February 28th)

2x M4A1- Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem code: H44BY3RXF8MV

Reward: 2x M4A1- Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate

Note: The redeem code is only meant for the players in the SG server. The users from other regions cannot use it to get the rewards. They will encounter an error message stating, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region” when trying to use the code.

Using redeem codes in Free Fire

It is effortless and straightforward to use the redeem code in Free Fire. Follow the steps given below:

Log in to the website. using any of the available methods

Step 1: Visit the official rewards redemption site of Garena Free Fire to use the code. The players can click here to visit the webpage.

Step 2: Log in to the website using any available means – Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID and Twitter.

Note: Guest account users cannot use the redeem codes. Consider binding the account with any social media profile.

Step 3: After logging in, enter the text field's redeem code and tap the confirm button.

They can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section.

Step 4: Once the process is successful, collect the in-game mail section's rewards. Meanwhile, the currencies as the reward will be credited directly to the account.

After the codes have expired, the players cannot use them any further to claim the rewards. They will face an error, "Failed to redeem. The code is invalid or redeemed.”

Players cannot go around this error.

