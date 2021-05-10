Free Fire redeem code for today (May 10th): Free Chrono box reward

Free Fire offers a wide assortment of in-game items, including pets, characters, gun skins and bundles that players can obtain by spending diamonds. Often they don't have enough in-game currency and therefore look for alternative means.

Garena frequently releases Free Fire redeem codes that have become a popular alternative. These can be claimed through the official rewards redemption website.

Here is the latest Free Fire redeem code that provides users with a Chrono Box

Disclaimer: The validity of this is only a few hours, and therefore users must be quick to claim it.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Fam Clashers: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Free Fire redeem code for today (May 10th)

1x Chrono Box

Redeem code: UBJJ2A7G23L6

Reward: 1x Chrono Box

Note: Free Fire redeem codes are only meant for players in specific regions. This one is only for the Europe server, and users from other servers will face this error when trying to claim the rewards: "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs JIGS: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Procedure for claiming rewards using redeem codes

Here is a step-by-step guide on obtaining numerous items via the Free Fire redeem code:

Step 1: Players should visit the rewards redemption website via this link.

Players must log in using the platform linked to their account

Step 2: Then, users have to log in to the website via one of the available methods.

It is essential to point out that players with a guest account cannot claim rewards. They have to bind their account with one of the available means: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, Twitter for obtaining rewards.

Enter caption

Step 3: Next, they must enter the code and press the confirm button to complete the redemption procedure.

Rewards are usually sent to players within the day and can be collected via the mail section. Suppose an error is displayed stating that the code is invalid or redeemed, it can assumed that the Code has expired.

Also read: Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021