Free Fire redeem code for today (May 12th): Get a free character of your choice

Free Fire redeem codes are one of the most popular ways to obtain items for free in the battle royale title.

A redeem code has 12 alphanumeric characters and an expiration date. Therefore, players must quickly use them to claim rewards.

This article provides a working Free Fire redeem code that will reward players with any one of their favorite characters.

Free Fire redeem code for today (May 12th)

Your Choice Crate

Redeem code: 245QMX2MXSZN

Reward: Your Choice Crate

Disclaimer: The code is working now and is valid for 24 hours.

Players have to choose their preferred character

Free Fire players will receive the "Your Choice Crate" after using the redeem code given above. When players open the crate, they have the option to select one of the following characters as a reward:

Hayato

Jota

Moco

Kla

Stefiie

Rafael

Clu

Kelly

Caroline

Alvaro

A124

Miguel

Notora

Antonio

Maxim

Shani

Misha

Nikita

Ford

Olivia

Note: This Free Fire redeem code will only work for players on the Middle East server. Players from other servers cannot claim the reward using the code and will instead face an error stating that the code is not valid in their region.

How to use the Free Fire redeem code to get a character at no cost

Players can follow these steps to use the Free Fire redeem code given above and claim a character for free:

Step 1: All redeem codes can be claimed from Free Fire’s official rewards redemption website. Players can use this link to visit the website.

Log in with any of the available methods

Step 2: Next, players should log in to their Free Fire account on the website through one of the available methods (Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID or Huawei ID).

Enter the code and tap confirm button

Step 3: Once players have logged in, they have to enter the redeem code in the text field and click on the confirm button to complete the redemption process.

The reward will be sent to players within 24 hours and can be collected via the in-game mail section.

Players can open the crate from Vault>Bundle. They can also watch a video of the redemption procedure below:

