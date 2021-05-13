Free Fire redeem code for today (May 13th): Free Phantom Weapon Loot Crate and Gold Royale Voucher

The inability to spend money on Free Fire diamonds is a common problem for many players of the popular battle royale game. These diamonds serve as in-game currency and are used to purchase a variety of exclusive items.

To help out those who do not have the luxury of spending money on a game, Free Fire developers often release redeem codes that reward players with various in-game items. However, these codes are only valid during a specific timeframe.

This article provides players with the latest Free Fire redeem code for the Indonesia server.

Free Fire redeem code for today (May 13th)

Phantom Weapon Loot Crate and Gold Royale Voucher

Redeem code: FFESPORTSJLC

Rewards: Phantom Weapon Loot Crate and Gold Royale Voucher

Validity: The expiration date of the code is May 14, 2021.

Note: Free Fire redeem codes are not universal and can be claimed only in a specific region. The redeem code provided above is meant for users on the Indonesia or ID server. Players in other servers/areas cannot use it and will face an error when they try to do so.

How to use the latest Free Fire redeem code to claim rewards

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to obtain a Phantom Weapon Loot Crate and Gold Royale Voucher via the Free Fire redeem code provided above:

Step 1: Players must first head to the official Free Fire rewards redemption website. They can click the link below to do so.

Website: Click here

Log in via any of the available accounts

Step 2: They must then log in via any of the available platforms: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID or Huawei ID.

Players who have guest accounts cannot use the redeem code. Therefore, they should consider linking their Free Fire account to any of the available platforms.

Enter the code in the text field

Step 3: After they have logged in, players must paste the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button.

The rewards will be credited to their account in less than 24 hours of redemption.

Step 4: The Phantom Weapon Loot Crate and Gold Royale Voucher can be collected from the in-game mail section.

Once the redeem code has expired, it cannot be used any further. If players try to use an expired code, they will face the following error:

“Failed to redeem. The code is invalid or redeemed.”

