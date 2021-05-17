Free Fire features an abundance of in-game items, including characters, pets, skins, and more. The temptation to obtain them is pretty challenging to resist. However, these usually require players to spend diamonds, which isn’t always feasible.

In these scenarios, redeem codes are often considered a perfect alternative as users can obtain various items upon successful redemption. These codes cannot be used globally and are usually meant for a specific server.

Here is the latest Free Fire redeem code for the Indonesia server.

Also read: How to get free FFWS 2021 Surfboard in Free Fire through Master Showcase event

Free Fire redeem code for today (May 17th)

Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments

Redeem code: Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments

Reward: FF8MBDXPVCB1

Note: The Free Fire redeem code provided works only in the Indonesia server. Henceforth, players on any other server other than the one mentioned above cannot claim the reward through this code. They will face the given error "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Aghori Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Obtaining rewards through Free Fire redeem code

It is straightforward to acquire rewards via the redeem code in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Players can first visit the game's official rewards redemption site to use the redeem code. They can click here to do the same.

Log in using any of the preferred platforms

Step 2: They have to log in on the website using one of the following: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

The website states that guest users cannot use the Free Fire redeem code. So they can link their ID to one of the available platforms.

Step 3: Users have to paste the redeem code provided above in the given text field and then tap the confirm button.

Step 4: All the items will be credited to their account. These can be collected from the mail section of the game.

If players face an error during the redemption procedure, it likely means that the code has expired or cannot be used in the particular region. All they can do is wait for Garena to release a redeem code for their area.

Also read: MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021