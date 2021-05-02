Free Fire redeem code for today (May 2nd): List of free rewards revealed

Free Fire offers numerous mesmerizing items like characters, pets, bundles, and the temptation to obtain them is pretty challenging to resist. However, users must spend diamonds to receive them, which is not possible for everyone.

Therefore, redeeming codes have become one of the best ways to acquire items for free as it requires minimal effort. Garena has recently released a new Free Fire redeem code for the Indonesia region.

This article provides players with the latest redeem code.

Free Fire redeem code for today (May 2nd)

Unleash Inhibition backpack skin

Redeem code: FFESPORTSSQA

Rewards:

Unleash Inhibition Backpack

A124 Bobblehead

Note: Players in Indonesia (ID) servers can only use the code provided above. Hence users from other than the specified region cannot use it to obtain the items. They will face this error when trying to use the code, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

A guide to using Free Fire redeem codes

Users can follow the steps provided below to claim rewards using redeem codes.

Step 1: They should visit Free Fire’s rewards redemption site using the link provided below.

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

Log in with the preferred method

Step 2: Next, players have to log in using the platform they have linked their account.

Guest users will be unable to use the code and hence might consider binding the account with one of the following: Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

After successful redemption, rewards will be sent to the mail section

Step 3: Once they have logged in, they must enter the code provided above in the text field and press the confirm button.

Step 4: After successful redemption, items will be sent to the players’ mail section. Simultaneously currencies will be added to the wallet directly.

In case of an error stating, “Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed” is displayed, it can be presumed that the code has expired and cannot be used to collect the rewards.

