Free Fire redeem codes for today (25th May): Free emote, surfboard and more

Free Fire players often look for alternative ways to obtain exclusive in-game items at no cost.

Out of all the working methods, redeem codes are often considered to be the best way to get Free Fire items for free as they don’t involve much effort.

Garena frequently releases these alphanumeric codes on their official social media handles. However, they can only be used for a specific period of time.

This article provides the latest working Free Fire redeem codes for servers in India and Indonesia.

Also read: 5 biggest Free Fire discord servers by Indian YouTubers

Free Fire redeem codes for today (25th May)

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for 25th May:

India Server

Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest 2021 Avatar, and Guitar Basher are the rewards for the India server

ESX24ADSGM4K: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest 2021 Avatar, and Guitar Basher

Indonesia Server

One of the rewards, i.e., Shuffling emote

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments

The redeem codes provided above are only meant to be used by players in the specified servers. Players from other regions cannot use them to claim rewards. If they try to use the redeem codes, they will face the following error:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Also read: Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, total subscribers, and more in May 2021

Obtaining rewards through Free Fire redeem codes

Players can use redeem codes on the official Free Fire rewards redemption website. Here is the link to the website:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

Users have to log in to their Free Fire ID

Step 1: Players must visit the official Free Fire rewards redemption website and log in to through their preferred platform. Here are all the available platforms: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Note: Players with guest IDs will not be able to use redeem codes on the website. They should, therefore, consider linking their account to one of the platforms.

Step 2: After logging in, players must enter the redeem code designated for their region in the text box.

Step 3: Players should then click on the confirm button. When a pop-up appears, they should click on "OK" button to complete the redemption.

Rewards can be claimed from the in-game mail section

Rewards are generally credited to players' accounts within 24 hours of the successful redemption. They can be collected from the in-game mail section.

If players face an error while using a redeem code, it likely means that the code has already been used or has expired.

Also read: Romeo Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly earnings, and more in May 2021