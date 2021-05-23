5 biggest Free Fire discord servers by Indian YouTubers

Free Fire has a huge audience in India that actively participates in in-game events and consumes content related to the game. Large viewership has enabled content creators to actively take on this role. Some of them have achieved unprecedented numbers.

Discord servers have become an excellent way to communicate with their favorite content creators and engage with fellow fans via voice, video, or text.

The following is a list of the five biggest Free Fire discord servers by Indian YouTubers

Biggest Free Fire discord servers by Indian YouTubers

#1 Two-Side Gamers

Two-Side Gamers have the biggest Free Fire discord servers among the Indian YouTubers

Two-Side Gamers is a popular YouTube channel run by the duo of Ritik Jain and Jash Dhoka. The channel started in October 2018 and now boasts more than 7.6 million subscribers and a massive one billion views in total.

Their Discord server has 425046 members and is among some of the biggest servers by a Free Fire content creator. There are numerous voice channels that players can use while gaming.

Players can click here to visit their Discord Server.

#2 Total Gaming

Total Gaming has more than 390k discord members

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, is the most subscribed Indian Free Fire YouTuber. He has achieved unprecedented numbers with a massive 24.3 million subscribers and 3.7 billion views. The player was also on the list of most-watched live streamers on the platform.

He also has the second biggest Free Fire Discord server with more than 390k members. This channel is a fantastic way to interact with the creator as passwords for the custom room matches will be shared on the server.

Players can click here to visit the Discord Server.

#3 Desi Gamers

Amitbhai has more than 376k members on his server

Amit Sharma, aka Desi Gamers, is a prominent face in the Indian Free Fire community. He has recently surpassed the coveted milestone of 10 million subscribers on YouTube and boasts 10.1 million. The player posts engaging videos on his channel.

His Discord server is the third-largest in terms of members. He has 376808 members. Much like the Two-Side Gamers’ server, there are numerous voice channels.

Players can click here to visit the Discord Server.

#4 Gyan Gaming

Sujan Roy Mistri, otherwise known as Gyan Gaming, is a prominent Indian Free Fire streamer with close to 9.78 million views. He was named among the most-watched streamers on YouTube in 2020. The player has 1.24 billion views combined.

His Discord server, Gyan Gaming IN, has 234654 members. Players can apply to their guild via the server.

Players can click here to visit the Discord Server.

#5 AS Gaming

AS Gaming is the 5th YouTuber on this list

Sahil Rana, popularly known as AS Gaming, is India’s second most subscribed-to-Free Fire content creator. He boasts 11.4 million subscribers, has close to 1.2 billion views, and regularly uploads videos.

His Discord server has surpassed the 150k milestone. The server has dedicated channels for different game modes.

Players can click here to visit the Discord Server.

Note: The numbers have been collected from the respective Discord servers when writing the article, and they are subject to change.