Free Fire redeem codes for today (May 4th): List of free rewards

Free Fire redeem codes provide users with the opportunity to acquire exclusive items for free that can otherwise only be obtained by spending diamonds. The rewards can range from characters all the way to loot crates, bundles, and more.

Each code has a given expiry, and after the given date, it cannot be used to claim the rewards. Therefore players must use them as soon as possible.

Here are the working Free Fire redeem codes for May 4, 2021.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (May 4th)

Unleash Inhibition backpack skin

FFESPORTSSQA: Unleash Inhibition Backpack and A124 Bobblehead

1x Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

FF8M82QK7C2M: Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

Note: The two redeem codes provided above will work for players on the Indonesia or ID server. Players from other regions will not be able to obtain rewards using them. They will face the following error when trying to do the same.

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Obtaining the backpack skin and loot crate via redeem codes in Free Fire

Step 1: All the redeem codes in the game can be claimed through the official rewards redemption site. Players can use the link given below to visit it.

Website: Click here

Players must first log in to their accounts

Step 2: Next, they have to log in with their Free Fire ID on the website using the platform they have linked to their account.

Note: Guest users cannot claim rewards under any circumstances, and therefore they will have to bind it to one platform, including Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Step 3: After they have logged in, they must enter the code provided above in the text field and press the confirm button.

A pop-up appears press ok

Step 4: Rewards will be sent to players within 24 hours of the successful redemption and collected from the mail section. All currency rewards, if any, will be credited directly.

