Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site (FF reward): All you need to know about using redeem codes

Free Fire redeem codes are one of the easiest ways to obtain in-game items for free. In comparison to other alternatives, they are very easy to use and require the least amount of effort.

Players can use these redeem codes to claim rewards on the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Players can click here to be redirected to the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site. They can then follow the steps given below to claim rewards using redeem codes:

Step 1: Once players are on the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site, they must sign in using the platform that they have linked to their Free Fire account. The available platforms are Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Players should press the confirm button after entering the redeem code in the text field

Step 2: After logging in, players can enter the redeem code in the text field. They can then click on the "Confirm" button. A dialog box will appear on the screen, confirming that the redeem code has been redeemed successfully.

Step 3: Players can click on the OK button. All rewards will be sent to their accounts within 24 hours of completing the redemption process.

Limitations and restrictions when using Free Fire redeem codes

Guest account holders will not be able to use redeem codes on the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site. It is mandatory for them to sign in to the website using the platform that is linked to their Free Fire account. They should, therefore, consider linking their Free IDs to any of the available platforms on the website.

Players cannot use a Free Fire redeem code meant for users on another server

Free Fire redeem codes only work in the region/server that they have been specifically released for.

If a player uses a redeem code that is not meant for their region or server, they will receive the following error message:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

There is no way for the players to get around this error. There are rumors that players can get around this error using a VPN. However, this is false. When players log in to the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site to claim rewards, their region will automatically be reflected.

After the redeem code has expired, this error will be displayed

Expired redeem codes cannot be used by players under any circumstances. Players who use expired redeem codes will receive the following error message:

“This code is invalid or redeemed.”

