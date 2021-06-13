Gaming Tamizhan's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more revealed

Ravichandra Vineshwer, also known as Gaming Tamizhan or GT King in the Indian Free Fire community, is a prominent content creator on YouTube. He makes videos related to the battle royale game in Tamil.

Gaming Tamizhan has 2.33 million subscribers on YouTube and close to 300k followers on Instagram.

This article takes a look at Gaming Tamizhan’s stats in Garena Free Fire.

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan has played 17736 squad games and has triumphed in 3528 of them, making his win rate 19.89%. With 49840 kills and 10616 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.51 and a headshot rate of 21.30% in these matches.

The YouTuber has 159 Booyahs in 1743 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 9.12%. He bagged 3197 kills and 703 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.02 and a headshot rate of 21.99%.

Gaming Tamizhan has also played 673 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 48 of them, maintaining a win rate of 7.13%. He has 1448 frags and 287 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.32 and a headshot rate of 19.82%.

Ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan has played 68 ranked squad matches this season and has won on 19 occasions, translating to a win rate of 27.94%. With a K/D ratio of 6.08 and a headshot rate of 25.17%, he has 298 kills and 75 headshots in this mode.

The content creator has also played 4 ranked duo games but is yet to register a victory. He has secured 8 kills and 3 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2 and a headshot rate of 37.50%.

Gaming Tamizhan has played 11 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a win. He racked up 13 kills and 7 headshots in this mode, making his K/D ratio 1.18 and his headshot rate 58.85%.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Gaming Tamizhan’s YouTube channel

The first video on Gaming Tamizhan’s YouTube channel was released back in January 2019. In just over two years, the channel has accumulated 2.33 million subscribers and more than 236 million views. It currently has 836 videos.

Gaming Tamizhan’s YouTube subscriber count grew from 840k to 2.33 million in just one year (close to 177% percent growth).

Readers can use this link to visit Gaming Tamizhan’s YouTube channel.

Gaming Tamizhan’s social media handles

Here are the links to Gaming Tamizhan’s social handles:

Instagram: Click here

Discord: Click here

