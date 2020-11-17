Free Fire’s newest character Dasha: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular titles on the mobile platform. It has carved a big name for itself in the battle royale genre and enjoys a substantial player count.

Free Fire offers players a variety of characters, and there are 34 present in the game after the recent addition of ‘Dasha.’ They are one of the unique aspects of this title, and each of them, except Adam and Eve, boasts a special ability. These powers aid users in getting the Booyah on the battlefield.

Dasha was present in the OB 24 Advance Server and has finally made her way into the game. This article looks at everything to know about her in this game.

All the details about Free Fire’s newest character, Dasha

As mentioned above, Dasha is the newest addition to the list of characters in Free Fire. Users can check out the complete list here.

She has an ability called Partying On, which has various influences:

Reduce damage taken from falls by 30%

Reduce recover time from falls by 60%

Reduce rate of recoil buildup by 6%

Reduce maximum recoil by 6%

As the level of the character increases, the ability enhances as well. At the maximum level, the percentages in the aforementioned influences increase to 50%, 80%, 10%, and 10%, respectively.

Like every other character in Free Fire, players can obtain a Character Set for Dasha. The name of her set is Rebellious Prankster Set.

As of now, users cannot procure the character, and upon clicking the ‘Obtain’ button, the following message appears on the screen – ‘This item will be available soon.’

This item will be available soon

