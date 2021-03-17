Free Fire streamer Ajjubhai's (Total Gaming) Instagram account hacked

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, is one of India's most popular content creators, with over 21 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel. Ajjubhai's primary source of content is Garena Free Fire.

Being one of the country's most prominent content creators, he's been experimenting with new gaming titles like Among Us, Minecraft, and even GTA. The streamer recently also started playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Ajjubhai's Instagram account hacked

The streamer is also present on Instagram, with the username @totalgaming_official, which has more than 2.6 million followers. The handle recently got hacked, meaning Ajjubhai has lost access to it.

The broadcaster also informed his audience via Twitter about the unfortunate incident and hoped that he regained access soon.

Instagram Hack Huva He Bhailog Dekhte He Kab tak vapas milta he😘. — Total Gaming (@total_gaming093) March 16, 2021

In an exclusive exchange with Sportskeeda Esports' Ajay Assudani, Ajjubhai shared the status of his account recovery:

"We are in touch with the Facebook Team, and they have asked me to hold for 24 hours to get my account recovered. I don't understand the technicalities much."

"An attempt to hack my Instagram account was made yesterday, and I've had a similar experience in the past. I hope everything will be fine soon, and I will get access to my account probably in a day or two."

Desi Gamers (Amit Bhai), another top content creator with more than nine million subs and one of Ajjubhai's best friends in the Free Fire community, also put up a story informing about the latter's account getting hacked.

Ajjubhai and Amit Bhai have been together from the initial phase of their content creation journey's on YouTube. Since then, they have been part of each other's videos, collaborate regularly, and are well-known among the audience for their synergy.

Amit Bhai also put up an update for fans (Image via Desi Gamers, Instagram)

It has been several hours since the Instagram account was hacked, and it is yet to be recovered. These types of mishaps are not new, but common among creators at this level.

Hackers frequently attempt to exploit the hard-earned socials of many creators. But, in the end, things work out, and the account gets restored. Fans hope the same thing happens this time, so that all the efforts are not in vain.

