BeastBoyShub aka Shub is one of the biggest content creators in India. He is a YouTuber with more than 4 million subscribers on his main channel - BeastBoyShub, where he streams various trending games like Among Us, Minecraft, GTA & more. He also has a separate vlogging channel with the name Shubhooo having 400K+ subscribers.
But Recently, Shub put out a tweet where he revealed that his Main YouTube channel had been hacked by an unknown party. He went on to say that he has lost access to everything, and that he can't even change the password. Here is the post:
Renowned Minecraft player BeastBoyShub's YouTube channel hacked
In response to Shub's tweet, Youtube responded and asked him to message them directly to solve the issue, and in turn, get his main account back.
Conversation with Youtube
Shub assured his fans that he is in talks with Youtube to get his channel back. He clarified that he is aware why the security breach with his account happened, and that he will talk further on this matter after the situation settles.
BeastBoyShub's YouTube channel hacked
The hackers changed the Channel's name to "US News", and furthermore, all videos have been hidden. The hackers also did a livestream a few hours ago which showcased an event with 50.000 ETH Giveaway as the thumbnail. Here is the same:-
Also, there has not been any post or story on his instagram handle on this regard yet. Despite the worries, YouTube were quick in their recovery process, as his account was secured once again in the matter of just hours. This was confirmed by Shub himself as well.
Moreover, this is not the first time that a popular content creator's Youtube account has been hacked. Last month, renowned esports player & content creator Scout's channel, with more than 3 million subscribers, also got hacked. You can read his full account recovery story here.
Published 17 Oct 2020, 17:18 IST