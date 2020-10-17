Renowned Minecraft player BeastBoyShub's YouTube channel hacked

BeastBoyShub aka Shub is one of the biggest content creators in India. He is a YouTuber with more than 4 million subscribers on his main channel - BeastBoyShub, where he streams various trending games like Among Us, Minecraft, GTA & more. He also has a separate vlogging channel with the name Shubhooo having 400K+ subscribers.

But Recently, Shub put out a tweet where he revealed that his Main YouTube channel had been hacked by an unknown party. He went on to say that he has lost access to everything, and that he can't even change the password. Here is the post:

Hey @YouTubeIndia @TeamYouTube So My channel got hacked some hours ago. Can't do anything from my side anymore. Cannot even change my password or anything. This guy is doing a livestream from the channel.... The situation is bad.https://t.co/5cgxHxS80r — ᗷEᗩᔕTᗷOYᔕᕼᑌᗷ ➐ (@BeastBoyShub) October 16, 2020

In response to Shub's tweet, Youtube responded and asked him to message them directly to solve the issue, and in turn, get his main account back.

Sorry you had this experience – mind following our Twitter account so that we can work out the next steps via DM? Keep us posted. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 16, 2020

Hey @TeamYouTube I don't see any message option on your twitter. You guy mind messaging me so we can talk this further please? — ᗷEᗩᔕTᗷOYᔕᕼᑌᗷ ➐ (@BeastBoyShub) October 16, 2020

Done, lets talk so we can solve this asap — ᗷEᗩᔕTᗷOYᔕᕼᑌᗷ ➐ (@BeastBoyShub) October 16, 2020

Shub assured his fans that he is in talks with Youtube to get his channel back. He clarified that he is aware why the security breach with his account happened, and that he will talk further on this matter after the situation settles.

Chill guys, I am talking to YouTube. we'll figure something out. The channel will be back on its feet soon. I kinda know why this shit happened. We'll talk about this once everything goes back to normal. — ᗷEᗩᔕTᗷOYᔕᕼᑌᗷ ➐ (@BeastBoyShub) October 16, 2020

The hackers changed the Channel's name to "US News", and furthermore, all videos have been hidden. The hackers also did a livestream a few hours ago which showcased an event with 50.000 ETH Giveaway as the thumbnail. Here is the same:-

Also, there has not been any post or story on his instagram handle on this regard yet. Despite the worries, YouTube were quick in their recovery process, as his account was secured once again in the matter of just hours. This was confirmed by Shub himself as well.

Alright, Good News. I got the channel back :)

The Videos are safe and will be published again soon. Thank you for all the attention you guys grabbed for me. It really helped out in solving this matter quickly. I am really glad I have such a nice audience <3 Thank You — ᗷEᗩᔕTᗷOYᔕᕼᑌᗷ ➐ (@BeastBoyShub) October 17, 2020

Moreover, this is not the first time that a popular content creator's Youtube account has been hacked. Last month, renowned esports player & content creator Scout's channel, with more than 3 million subscribers, also got hacked. You can read his full account recovery story here.

