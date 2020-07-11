Free Fire update: How to download Free Fire 0.15.0 update

The Garena Free Fire 0.15.0 update was rolled out on 9th July and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Here are the steps to download the latest Free Fire update.

Free Fire update on Google Play Store

Garena released a new update for Free Fire on July 9 and the version number of this update is 0.15.0. The update was mainly released for the return of the Purgatory map, which can now be played in the ranked mode. Complete details of the new additions that came with the update were posted by Garena on their Facebook page. You can find out more about the additions here.

The 0.15.0 update of Free Fire is live now and is available to download officially on Google Play Store. However, those who are new to the game and unaware about the entire update process can follow this guide.

How to download the latest Free Fire 0.15.0 update

Before proceeding with the update, make sure you have enough storage space to accommodate the game on your device.

Here are the steps to download the Free Fire 0.15.0 update:

Search for Free Fire on Google Play Store. Click on the first result and hit the update button. After downloading the update file, wait for the installation to complete. The size of the update is approximately 558MB. It may take up to 5-10 minutes to update the game, depending on your internet connection.

Players also have the option of downloading the update via a different method. Refer to this article to know more about the same. If you are facing any issues while updating the game, make sure to mention them in the comments section below.

As mentioned earlier, the Purgatory map has made a return and was made available in the game in ranked mode at 2 AM CT on July 10. Purgatory will join Kalahari and Bermuda maps in ranked matches. Although, players will not get the option to choose a particular map in ranked matchmaking. The system will pick a map randomly.

