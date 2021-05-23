Free Fire working redeem code for Indian server (23rd May 2021): List of rewards and how to redeem

Although Free Fire offers an interesting range of in-game content, including characters, sets, skins, and more, users must typically pay diamonds to obtain these rewards. All users can't purchase in-game currency.

Garena regularly adds events that offer an alternative. Furthermore, they release redeem codes considered to be the easiest route since they require less effort and can be obtained by simply visiting the official website.

Here is the latest Free Fire redeem code for the Indian server.

Latest Free Fire working redeem code for Indian server

Rewards include Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest 2021 Avatar, and Guitar Basher

Free Fire India server redeem code: ESX24ADSGM4K

Note: As the title suggests, this code is intended for the user on the Indian servers. These rewards are unavailable to players from other regions. Users will encounter an error outside of the specified area that attempts to claim rewards, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Using Free Fire redeem code for Indian server

Here are the steps on how to redeem the code to get the rewards:

Step 1: Redeem codes can be claimed via the rewards redemption website of the game. The link for that can be found below.

Website: Click here

Log in using any of the available platforms

Step 2: The next step is to sign in with the Free Fire ID to redeem the rewards. Players can use their preferred platforms, including Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Enter the redeem code in the text field and press confirm button

Step 3: Once the user has logged in, paste the code above into the text field and press the confirm button immediately.

Press ok to confirm

Step 4: Within 24 hours, the rewards should be credited to their account. They can be obtained from the mail section.

Redeem codes have a limited validity period, after which they expire. To avoid an error, codes must be used by this date.

Note: Players with guest accounts will not be able to attain rewards through the redeem code. As a result, they can consider linking their accounts to one of the feasible means.

