Free Fire working redeem code for today (16th May): Free Famas Moonwalk loot crate

Often Free Fire players find themselves in challenging situations when they don't possess enough diamonds to acquire in-game items. In this case, the redeem code offers them an alternative means of receiving exclusive rewards for free.

A Free Fire redeem code is made up of 12 characters, including letters and numbers. They can be claimed from the official rewards redemption website.

Here is a working Free Fire redeem code for a loot crate.

Also read: JIGS' Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Working Free Fire redeem code for May 16

Here is the latest Free Fire redeem code along with its reward:

Redeem code for Famas Moonwalk loot crate has been released

Redeem code: FF8M82QK7C2M

Reward: 1x Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

Note: Free Fire redeem codes cannot be used globally and are meant for specific ones. The code provided above is for players in the Indonesia region. Players from other areas cannot use the given code to obtain the Famas Moonwalk, Loot Crate. They will face an error stating, “Failed to redeemed. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Aghori Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Using Free Fire redeem code to obtain rewards

Following are the steps to claim the rewards via redeem code in Free Fire

Step 1: Use the link provided above to visit the game’s official rewards redemption website.

Website: Click here

Log in via the preferred method

Step 2: Next, they must log in with the preferred platform. The list includes Facebook, Twitter, Google, VK, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Note: Players must log in to claim the rewards, and therefore they must link their ID with any one of the platforms.

Enter the redeem code

Step 3: Then, they have to enter the code in the text field and tap the confirm button to complete the redemption procedure.

Step 4: After redemption, rewards are sent to users within a day. They can be claimed from the mail section.

If an error is faced during the redemption procedure, the code has expired, and it cannot be used any further.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021