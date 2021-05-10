Free Fire working redeem code for today (May 10th): Free rewards revealed

Free Fire events and redeem codes are two of the most popular ways by which players can obtain in-game items at no cost.

Redeem codes are considered to be the easiest way to get free items in the game as they require less effort. The only drawback is that they have limited validity, which means players will have to be quick to use them and claim the rewards.

This article provides a working Free Fire redeem code for May 10.

Disclaimer: The code is working now, but it may soon expire.

Free Fire redeem code for today (May 10th)

A new redeem code for Famas Moonwalk loot crate has been released

Here is a working Free Fire redeem code along with the reward that comes with it:

Redeem code: FF8M82QK7C2M

Rewards: 1x Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

Note: Free Fire redeem codes cannot be used globally and are meant for players in a specific region. The redeem code for the Famas Moonwalk Loot crate will only work on the Indonesia server. Players from other servers will encounter an error while trying to use it.

Step to use Free Fire redeem code

Players can follow these steps to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players can use the link provided below to visit Free Fire’s official rewards redemption site.

Website: Click here

Log in via the preferred method

Step 2: Players must log in through the platform that is linked to their Free Fire account. The available platforms are Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID and Twitter.

Enter the redeem code provided above in the text field

Step 3: Next, players should enter the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button. When a dialog box appears, they should press the OK button.

The rewards are generally credited to the player's account a few hours after successful redemption. They can be collected from the in-game mail section.

If a player faces an error stating, “Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed,” it likely means that the code has expired and cannot be claimed any further.

Players can watch the video given below to learn more about the redemption procedure.

