Free Fire working redeem code for today (May 2nd): How to get free Chrono boxes easily

Free Fire redeem codes consists of 12 alphanumeric characters and are released by Garena on their official social media and live streams. These codes provide players with an opportunity to get various exclusive rewards, including bundles, skins, crates, and more, for free.

Users need to use them very soon as they have an expiration date, after which they cannot be used to obtain the items.

This article provides users with a working Free Fire redeem code for May 2nd, 2021.

Free Fire working redeem code for today (May 2nd)

2x Chrono Box

Redeem code: KNRZ89SXFG9S

Users must use this code as soon as possible because it may not be working in the future. These redemption codes are time-bound.

Note: This code is meant for players on the European server. Therefore users from other than the specified one cannot use them to obtain the items. The following error will be displayed to those trying to use the redeem code from outside the server, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Obtaining rewards using redeem codes

Below are the steps to use Free Fire redeem code:

Step 1: Users need to head to the official rewards redemption site. The link for the website has been provided below.

Website: Click here

Step 2: Next, they must log in to their Free Fire account using any of the following: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Since players will guest IDs cannot use Free Fire redeem codes, they will have to link their account to one of the platforms to claim the rewards.

They must tap the ok button

Step 3: Thereafter, players have to enter the given redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button.

Players can collect rewards from the mail section

Step 4: Once the redemption is successful, rewards will be sent to the player 24 hours. These items can often be collected directly from the in-game mail section. Meanwhile, currency rewards (gold and diamond) will be credited directly.

If an error is displayed when trying to use the code, it is likely that the code has expired or is not supposed to be used in the given region. All they can do is wait for Garena to release a new set of codes.

