Free Fire working redeem code for today (May 9th): How to get free loot crate

Free Fire players can obtain a variety of in-game items from crates. These crates are available in the Free Fire store and can be purchased using diamonds. Players who do not have enough diamonds can acquire crates from events or via redeem codes.

Redeem codes are considered one of the best ways to get Free Fire items at no cost. However, these codes must be used quickly as they have an expiration date.

This article provides players with a working Free Fire redeem code for May 9, 2021.

Disclaimer: The code is working now but may expire soon.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Fam Clashers: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Free Fire working redeem code for today (May 9th)

1x Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

Redeem code: FF8M82QK7C2M

Rewards: 1x Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

Note: Only players on the Indonesia server can use this redeem code to obtain the Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate. Players from other areas cannot collect any rewards using the code. They will run into the following error when trying to use it: “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Also read: Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Steps to claim Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate using redeem code

Players can follow these steps to claim the Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate using the Free Fire redeem code given above:

Step 1: Players first need to visit Free Fire’s official rewards redemption site. They can click on the link provided below to do so.

Website: Click here

Log in using the preferred method

Step 2: Players should log in to their Free Fire account using any of the following platforms:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Players with guest accounts cannot claim rewards using redeem codes. Therefore, they should consider linking their account to one of the above platforms.

Enter the given redeem code

Step 3: Players should then enter the redeem code provided above in the text field and tap the confirm button. When a dialog box appears, they should click on the OK button.

Step 4: After successful redemption, the Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate can be collected from the in-game mail section. All currency-based rewards will be automatically added to the player's account.

If a player encounters an error during redemption, it likely means that the code has expired or isn’t available for their region.

Players can also watch the video below to learn how to use the redeem code:

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs JIGS: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?