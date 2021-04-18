Free Fire working redeem code for today (18th April): Full list of rewards revealed

Free Fire players often consider redeem codes to be better alternatives for acquiring numerous in-game items like bundles, skins, and various other cosmetics for free.

These codes are 12 charactered and consist of both numbers and alphabets. However, the only downside of these codes is that they work only for a specific timeframe, and the players have to be quick to use them.

This article provides users with a working Free Fire redeem code.

Free Fire working redeem code for today (18th April)

Redeem code: G3MKNDD24G9D

Rewards: Ford, Kelly, 3x Gold box, T-shirt town, and Leather Pants (Male)

It is essential to note that this redemption code will only be valid until April 22nd.

Note: Players in the specified server can only use all the redeem codes in Free Fire. The code provided above can only be used in the European (EU) server, and other users cannot use it to obtain rewards. Doing so will give an error message stating, "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Using redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

Rewards Redemption Website: Click here

Procedures to use the redeem code in the Garena Free Fire have been provided below:

Step 1: Open Free Fire's official rewards redemption site. Click on the link mentioned above to do so.

Users must log in with the appropriate method

Step 2: Next, log in with any of the available platforms, i.e., via Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.

Players must link their accounts to any social media platforms because guest users cannot redeem the rewards from the website.

Press OK button

Step 3: Once logged in, enter the code and tap the confirmation button.

Rewards can be collected from the mail section

Step 4: After the redemption procedure is complete, the rewards will soon be sent to the accounts (within 24 hours). These can be obtained from the mail section. Simultaneously, gold or diamond rewards, if any, will be credited automatically.

If an error is displayed stating that the code is invalid, the code has likely expired. This means that it cannot be used to claim the rewards anymore.

